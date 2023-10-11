RNW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (Symbol: RNW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.56, changing hands as high as $5.82 per share. ReNew Energy Global plc shares are currently trading up about 11.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RNW's low point in its 52 week range is $4.035 per share, with $6.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.82.
