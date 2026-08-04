RNG Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/6/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/6/26, RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 8/20/26. As a percentage of RNG's recent stock price of $58.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.59 per share, with $59.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.34.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RNG makes up 2.57% of the Alger Russell Innovation ETF (Symbol: INVN) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding RNG).

In Tuesday trading, RingCentral Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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Further RNG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.