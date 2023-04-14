RMR Group (RMR) Declares $0.40 Dividend

RMR Group said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.94%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 6.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in RMR Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMR is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 14,829K shares. The put/call ratio of RMR is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RMR Group is $34.00. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from its latest reported closing price of $25.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RMR Group is $902MM, an increase of 342.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Value Portfolio holds 22K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 35.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 21.46% over the last quarter.

VRTPX - Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 2.45% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Garner Asset Management holds 274K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 83.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 99.53% over the last quarter.

RMR Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.