Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Riverview Bancorp said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 1.28%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.97% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riverview Bancorp is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 45.97% from its latest reported closing price of $5.59.

The projected annual revenue for Riverview Bancorp is $67MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riverview Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVSB is 0.11%, an increase of 33.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 16,217K shares. The put/call ratio of RVSB is 3.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 2,174K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 19.76% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 855K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 745K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 705K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 12.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 572K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVSB by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Riverview Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.43 billion at September 30, 2020, it is the parent company of the 97-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail customers. There are 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past seven years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

