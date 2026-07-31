Rithm Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 8.750% Series E Fixed-Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RITM.PRE was trading at a 1.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.89% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 8.750% Series E Fixed-Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 8.750% Series E Fixed-Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are down about 1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further RITM.PRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.