Rithm Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for RITM.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Rithm Capital Corp's 8.750% Series E Fixed-Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Rithm Capital Corp's 8.750% Series E Fixed-Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRE) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RITM) are down about 1%.
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Further RITM.PRE Research:
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