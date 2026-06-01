RingCentral About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RNG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/2/26, RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.075, payable on 6/11/26. As a percentage of RNG's recent stock price of $44.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.59 per share, with $48.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.69.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RNG makes up 1.99% of the Alger Russell Innovation ETF (Symbol: INVN) which is trading up by about 3.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding RNG).

In Monday trading, RingCentral Inc shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further RNG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.