RingCentral About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RNG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RNG's low point in its 52 week range is $23.59 per share, with $48.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.69.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RNG makes up 1.99% of the Alger Russell Innovation ETF (Symbol: INVN) which is trading up by about 3.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding RNG).
In Monday trading, RingCentral Inc shares are currently up about 2.4% on the day.
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Further RNG Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.