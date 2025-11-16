Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Price Target Increased by 11.74% to 43.69

The average one-year price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:RIGL) has been revised to $43.69 / share. This is an increase of 11.74% from the prior estimate of $39.10 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.17% from the latest reported closing price of $41.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 16.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIGL is 0.06%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.84% to 18,050K shares. The put/call ratio of RIGL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,600K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,516K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 26.51% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 737K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 75.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 686K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares , representing an increase of 9.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 40.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 601K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 38.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIGL by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets holds 592K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.