News & Insights

Markets

Richemont To Acquire Vhernier - Quick Facts

May 07, 2024 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Richemont has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Vhernier, the Italian jewellery Maison. Headquartered in Milan, Vhernier was acquired by the Traglio family in 2001. Vhernier also operates De Vecchi Milano 1935, an Italian heritage silverware home decor brand.

Richemont said the transaction will have no material financial impact on its consolidated net assets or operating result for the year ending 31 March 2025. The company said the results of Vhernier will be reported under the Jewellery Maisons business area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.