Ribbon (RBBN) Expands Clientele With InfiniVAN Addition

Ribbon Communications RBBN announced that its IP Wave solutions were selected by InfiniVAN to modernize its bandwidth network backbone across the Philippines.



Ribbon's NPT IP Routing and Apollo Optical Transport solutions, part of its comprehensive IP Wave portfolio, will be leveraged by InfiniVAN to upgrade its network to the highest global standards of security, availability and capacity.



InfiniVAN will expand Ribbon’s international clientele. The company is benefiting from strong sales in India, thanks to clients like Bharti Airtel in optical transport and IP routing, as well as collaboration with other operators in the region, such as Tata Teleservices.



It is expanding in France with telecom services provider Unyc selecting its STIR/SHAKEN solution, which helps fulfill regulatory requirements, protecting customers from telephony-based fraud. Moreover, Ribbon's comprehensive Call Trust portfolio ensures caller identity authentication, signing, verification and certificate management, aligning with the French government's mandates.



Ribbon is also winning customers in the domestic market. It has been chosen by TLSN, a consortium of rural broadband service providers in Texas, to expand capacity in its statewide transport network.

Ribbon Communications Inc. Price and Consensus

Ribbon Communications Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ribbon Communications Inc. Quote

TLSN will utilize Ribbon's Apollo 9603 platform to connect underserved communities throughout Texas, delivering high-capacity network services. With flexible solutions and robust support, Ribbon proves to be a dependable partner for TLSN.



Triangle Communications, a regional provider in Montana, has also upgraded its network with Ribbon's IP Optical solutions. By leveraging Ribbon's NPT IP Routing and Apollo Optical Transport solutions, Triangle Communications increased the capacity of its broadband network, ensuring faster internet speeds for residential and business customers.

Ribbon Benefits From Strong Portfolio

Ribbon shares have returned 4.3% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 41.6% primarily due to the challenging macroenvironment and sluggish margins.



The company is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The introduction of the XDR 2000 series, which supports a variety of applications, including multi-service edge aggregation and high-performance metro routing, expanded the IP routing portfolio.



Ribbon extended its Apollo optical platform to support additional long-haul transport capabilities, further expanding its addressable market. This has been a key catalyst in adding customers like InfiniVAN and TLSN.



Ribbon expects strong growth in India due to 5G technology deployment and continued exponential growth in Internet traffic.



For the second quarter of 2023, Ribbon projects revenues between $205 million and $215 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $210.88 million, suggesting a 33.33% year-over-year decline.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ribbon currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Fortinet FTNT, NVIDIA NVDA and Salesforce CRM are other top-ranked stocks in the broader sector. The three companies currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Fortinet, NVIDIA and Salesforce have returned 64.2%, 217.9% and 71.8%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.