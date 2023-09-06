RH Earnings Expected on September 7

RH (RH) is expected to report earnings on 09/07/2023 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks, based on 10 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $8.08.

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $118 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 14 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in contemporary, antique, bespoke furniture, and more.

Here are some other factors that analysts will be watching for in the earnings report:

Update on the company's supply chain challenges

Any plans to open new retail outlets

Guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023

