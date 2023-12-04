RH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of RH (Symbol: RH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $286.32, changing hands as high as $289.37 per share. RH shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RH's low point in its 52 week range is $207.26 per share, with $406.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $287.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.