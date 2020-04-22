RGLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.87, changing hands as high as $115.96 per share. Royal Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGLD's low point in its 52 week range is $59.78 per share, with $138.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.