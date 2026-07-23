Reynolds Consumer Products to Post Q2 Earnings: Key Things to Note

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, before market open. The company is likely to report bottom and top-line growth when it posts the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has remained stable in the past 30 days. For second-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $941.5 million, indicating a 0.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 12%. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note For REYN’s Q2

Reynolds Consumer Products’ quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from its strength in brands and the solid execution of its strategic efforts. The company is leveraging its strong portfolio, including brands such as Reynolds Wrap and Hefty, to reinforce its leadership across household essentials while adapting to evolving consumer needs. By supporting its iconic brands with targeted advertising and promotional activities, the company aims to gain market share and consistently outperform underlying category growth.



The company has been focused on improving operational efficiency through productivity initiatives across its manufacturing network and supply chain. Investments in automation, procurement optimization and manufacturing efficiencies have been helping REYN reduce costs, improve margins and enhance operational resilience. In addition, the company has successfully implemented price increases and optimized its price-pack architecture to offset rising raw material costs, particularly in aluminum and resin.



REYN’s quarterly results are likely to be further bolstered by innovations and omnichannel capabilities. The company is broadening its portfolio beyond traditional household staples alongside strengthening its market leadership through strategic investments in marketing, merchandising and customer partnerships.



Reynolds Consumer Products continues to strengthen its digital and omnichannel capabilities. Supported by strong execution and high service levels, the company has deepened partnerships with retail customers and improved product availability across online and brick-and-mortar channels. All the aforesaid factors are likely to have driven the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. On its lastearnings call management had guided second-quarter 2026 revenues in the range of down 2% to up 1% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s revenues of $938 million. It had expected earnings per share of 39-43 cents and adjusted EBITDA of $165-$175 million for the to-be-reported quarter.



On the flip side, Reynolds Consumer Products continues to witness higher costs and commodity inflation for a while now. Cost headwinds from rising aluminum and resin prices are likely to have acted as deterrents. The company is also facing uneven demand dynamics across its business segments amid heightened promotional activity and a cautious consumer environment. These factors are likely to have acted as deterrents during the quarter to be reported.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. price-eps-surprise | Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Reynolds Consumer Products this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The recent market movements show that REYN’s shares have risen 23.4% in the past three months compared with the industry's 4.5% growth.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



SharkNinja, Inc. SN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SN is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 13.5% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for SN’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, implying 12.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has dipped a penny in the past 30 days.



MGM Resorts International MGM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MGM is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating a 1.5% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 60 cents a share, implying a 24.1% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.



Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3. ALTO is likely to register bottom-and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $242.7 million, indicating 11.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for ALTO’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at eight cents a share, implying a 153.3% increase from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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