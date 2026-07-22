Revvity to Launch Signals for Startups for Emerging Biotech Companies

Revvity, Inc. RVTY recently announced the launch of Signals for Startups, a new program to help early-stage biotechnology companies establish scalable digital informatics capabilities from the earliest stages of research. It is scheduled to launch across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the Africa region in late July 2026.

The program provides startup biotechs with enterprise-grade Signals software, guided onboarding, startup-friendly licensing and best-practice configurations tailored to their needs. By enabling startups to adopt robust informatics capabilities from day one, the program aims to accelerate scientific innovation and research productivity, and reduce the time required to generate value from R&D investments.

Per management, Signals for Startups is built to help emerging biotech companies to grow fast without being held back by fragmented data or workflow challenges that limit their ability to scale. The combination of startup-friendly access, guided onboarding and scalable Signals workflows enables early-stage teams to establish a solid digital foundation, accelerate discovery and prepare for investor readiness and future growth.

Likely Trend of RVTY Stock Following the News

Shares of RVTY have risen 3.8% since the announcement on Monday. Year to date, the stock has gained 14.2% against the industry’s 2.2% fall. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.5% in the same timeframe.

Revvity’s Signals for Startups program is expected to strengthen its software business by capturing emerging biotech companies early in their lifecycle. As these startups expand, the company can benefit from higher customer retention and increased adoption of its broader Signals portfolio. The initiative also enhances its competitive position in scientific informatics, broadens its presence in the fast-growing biotech sector and creates opportunities for sustained revenue growth through long-term customer relationships.

RVTY currently has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion.



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More on the News

Emerging biotech companies often face the challenge of managing complex research data while operating with limited IT, informatics and operational resources. Signals for Startups addresses these challenges by offering a ready-to-use, scalable informatics environment that allows scientists to focus on innovation rather than system setup. With built-in workflows for both small- and large-molecule research, the platform helps standardize data management, streamline collaboration and create a strong digital foundation from the outset.

The program also provides startups with an easy entry into the Revvity Signals ecosystem through bundled software licenses suited to early-stage organizations, while offering the flexibility to expand as the business grows through funding rounds and commercialization. By replacing disconnected tools and fragmented data management with a unified informatics platform, Signals for Startups helps companies reduce inefficiencies, minimize rework and support long-term research scalability.

The program builds on the broader capabilities of Revvity Signals Software, a comprehensive cloud-based scientific informatics platform that supports research from early discovery through later-stage development. Designed to promote multidisciplinary collaboration, Signals helps research teams centralize scientific data, optimize R&D workflows and accelerate innovation across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical and specialty chemical applications. Trusted by over one million users worldwide, with a 97% renewal rate and used by all of the world's top 20 biopharma companies, Revvity Signals has established itself as a trusted scientific software platform.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the life science software market is predicted to be valued at $19.65 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% through 2035.

Factors like the high investment in drug development and R&D by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to manage complex data, the need for integrated and compliant digital solutions, and urgent demand for AI-based automation in drug discovery and clinical trials to decrease time-to-market and R&D costs are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Revvity recently announced that its Signals Software business has been added to Anthropic’s directory for Model Context Protocol connectors, extending the capabilities of Signals AI beyond the Signals One platform. Through the integration, scientists can access Signals AI and connected R&D knowledge using Claude, including Claude Science, Anthropic’s AI workbench for scientific research.

Revvity Inc. Price

Revvity Inc. price | Revvity Inc. Quote

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Revvity currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Cardinal Health CAH.

West Pharmaceutical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.80, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. Revenues of $2.89 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.

Intuitive Surgical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.3%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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