Revvity Guides FY26 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, biotechnology company Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) initiated its adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share on total revenues between $2.96 billion and $2.99 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.32 per share on revenues of $2.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Monday's pre-market trading, RVTY is trading on the NYSE at $109.94, up $1.14 or 1.05 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.