Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Meta Platforms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$47b ÷ (US$170b - US$18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meta Platforms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meta Platforms.

So How Is Meta Platforms' ROCE Trending?

Meta Platforms is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 166%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Meta Platforms thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Meta Platforms has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 187% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

