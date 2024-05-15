Retirement Saving: How Much Is Too Much?

No one wants to run into economic woes after they’ve retired and are supposed to be enjoying their golden years. That said, the temptation to live it up and spend in your younger years can be equally strong. Just what are the perks to enjoying wealth in your golden years versus reasons to live rich now?

Saving

Rising health care costs, limitations of Social Security benefits and future changes to Medicare are multiple reasons why having a nest egg is beneficial, per Investopedia. Additionally, numerous medical issues are more common for senior citizens. As a retiree, you will have more time on your hands, particularly for doing things you didn’t have time for years ago, like extended travel to different countries you want to visit. If you live rich before retirement and then only have just enough money to get by, these activities will be difficult to pursue. Weigh the perks of traveling exactly the way you’d like once your family is grown against the pleasure of saving a little less to enjoy time with your family while you’re young.

Spending

As mentioned, life is unpredictable. Putting too much into your retirement means you could be sacrificing time with loved ones in the present, Experian explained.

You have to reconcile realism with your expectations of the future. Not everyone lives as long, and some of us lose loved ones well before we’re ready. You don’t want to end up regretting never having gone on that special vacation with your family because you no longer have the opportunity as a retiree. If you’re so focused on working and spending only on essentials that you forgo enjoying time in the moment, you may be missing out on making lifelong cherished memories.

Finding the Right Balance

Experts recommend against not saving anything for retirement, but you can consult a financial advisor and work out a balance of spending and saving that works for your life.. With a financial advisor, you can determine the right plan for your personal satisfaction and long-term goals. Perhaps you’ll decide that living well throughout your life is a more fulfilling goal than living rich in one phase at the expense of another.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retirement Saving: How Much Is Too Much?

