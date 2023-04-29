Resmed (RMD) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Resmed said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $240.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.96%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resmed. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.24%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 107,333K shares. The put/call ratio of RMD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resmed is 260.89. The forecasts range from a low of 221.19 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.27% from its latest reported closing price of 240.96.

The projected annual revenue for Resmed is 4,021MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,048K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,453K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,365K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,833K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares, representing a decrease of 51.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 41.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,410K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 11.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,386K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Resmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ResMed pioneers innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, the company improves quality of life, reduces the impact of chronic disease, and lowers costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

