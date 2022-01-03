RES Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of RPC, Inc. (Symbol: RES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.84, changing hands as high as $4.89 per share. RPC, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RES's low point in its 52 week range is $3.23 per share, with $7.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.85.

