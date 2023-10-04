REPYF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.28, changing hands as low as $14.80 per share. Repsol Ypf S A shares are currently trading down about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REPYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REPYF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.55 per share, with $17.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.80.

