Republic Services (RSG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $134.49, changing hands as low as $133.19 per share. Republic Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RSG's low point in its 52 week range is $113.5734 per share, with $149.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.26. The RSG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: STL YTD Return
SPRO shares outstanding history
Funds Holding SKIL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.