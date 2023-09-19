News & Insights

Replimune Group Appoints Emily Hill As CFO

September 19, 2023

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Emily Hill as Chief Financial Officer. Hill was most recently CFO of the commercial stage biotech company PTC Therapeutics.

Emily brings in more than 15 years of experience in the biotechnology and life sciences industry, having held senior financial management and investor relations roles at several leading public biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Prior to joining Replimune, Emily held numerous positions at PTC Therapeutics where she headed up Investor Relations before becoming the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to PTC Therapeutics, Emily was Director of Investor Relations at Warner Chilcott where she was responsible for leading the function until the Company was acquired by Actavis for approximately $8.5 billion.

Additionally, Hill was Senior Manager of Investor Relations at Genzyme Corporation. Prior to Genzyme, Emily was a Biotech Equity Research Associate at Summer Street Partners.

