Repligen to Expand Cell Therapy Capabilities With BioLife Buyout

Repligen Corporation RGEN announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Washington-based BioLife Solutions BLFS, a leading developer of bioproduction products and services, for a total value of approximately $1.5 billion, combining cash and stock.

Shares of Repligen were up 2.3%, while BioLife stock was up 6.7% yesterday, following the announcement.

The impending acquisition is expected to strengthen Repligen's position in the fast-growing cell therapy market by adding BioLife's market-leading biopreservation media platform and other cell processing tools.

The deal appears to be a strong strategic fit for Repligen as it is expected to complement the company's existing solutions for cell therapy customers while adding a high-margin consumables business with attractive recurring revenues. The cell therapy market is among the fastest-growing areas of biotechnology, with commercial revenues projected to grow more than 20% annually through the end of the decade.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

RGEN’s Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Repligen have lost 14.5% against the industry’s increase of 3%.



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More on RGEN’s Latest Acquisition

Per the latest agreement, BioLife shareholders will receive $11.25 in cash plus 0.1442 shares of Repligen stock for each BioLife share they own, equivalent to $31 per share. The acquisition will add BioLife's market-leading biopreservation media portfolio used in 18 commercially approved cell therapies to Repligen’s commercial portfolio.

Repligen expects the deal to be accretive to revenue growth, adjusted margins and adjusted earnings per share (EPS), by at least 5 cents in the first year following closing and at least 25 cents in the second year. The company also expects at least $20 million in first-year cost synergies and $30 million in the second year by eliminating certain costs and optimizing business operations.

Repligen plans to fund the cash portion of the acquisition using its existing cash reserves.

RGEN & BLFS Preliminary Q2 2026 Results

Along with the acquisition announcement, Repligen reported preliminary second-quarter 2026 results, expecting preliminary revenue growth of around 12% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis year over year. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 28, 2026, before the opening bell.

BioLife also reported preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026. The company expects preliminary second-quarter revenues of $28.5 million, reflecting an increase of 21% year over year. The company plans to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, 2026.

Repligen Corporation Price

Repligen Corporation price | Repligen Corporation Quote

RGEN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Repligen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $1.24 to $1.25, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $1.70 to $1.76 during the same time. KNSA shares have soared 51.3% year to date.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, with the average surprise being 1.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.97 to $3.02, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $4.81 to $4.92 during the same time. LQDA shares have surged 152.4% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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Repligen Corporation (RGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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