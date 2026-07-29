Repligen Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 View, Stock Up

Repligen Corporation RGEN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share.

Total revenues in the second quarter were $204.1 million, up 12% year over year on a reported basis. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency exchange, revenues rose 13% organically. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202 million.

Shares of Repligen were up 10.9% yesterday owing to the better-than-expected results as well as the increased 2026 outlook.

However, the stock has lost 11.3% year to date against the industry’s increase of 2.9%.



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RGEN’s Q2 Earnings in Detail

The company’s top line comprises product revenues and negligible royalties and other revenues.

Product revenues were $204.1 million, up almost 12% from the year-ago level. Royalty and other revenues amounted to $0.04 million, up around 16% year over year.

Repligen records revenues from its business franchisees that can be categorized as filtration, chromatography, proteins and process analytics.

Total orders remained strong, like some previous quarters, with all the franchises witnessing year-over-year growth during the second quarter. Filtration revenues grew slightly on a reported basis in the quarter, driven by consumable demand, including fluid management and flat sheet cassettes.

Chromatography revenues increased in low double digits during the quarter, driven by growth in OPUS columns.

Proteins grew 50% while Biopharma revenues also grew year over year during the second quarter, driven by growth from emerging biotech. CDMO revenues also witnessed strong growth year over year during the quarter.

In the reported quarter, Process Analytics revenues grew more than 30% year over year, led by strength across consumables, services and capital equipment.

RGEN's Costs, Margins & Cash Position

Adjusted gross margin was 53.9%, reflecting an increase of 280 basis points year over year.

Adjusted operating income totaled $34 million, reflecting an increase of 55% year over year.

Adjusted operating margin was 16.7% in the second quarter, higher than 12% in the year-ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, Repligen had cash and cash equivalents worth $810 million compared with $785 million as of March 31, 2026.

RGEN's 2026 Guidance Raised

Repligen increased its full-year 2026 revenue guidance as well as EPS outlook.

The company now expects total revenues in the range of $813-$835 million in 2026, compared with the previous expectation of $803-$833 million.

Importantly, Repligen now expects reported revenue growth of 10-13% and organic revenue growth of 10.5%-13.5% in 2026. Previously, the company expected reported as well as organic revenue growth of 9%-13%.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated to be between $2.03 and $2.09 for full-year 2026, up from the previous expectation of $1.97 and $2.05.

Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 53.7% and 54.2% for 2026, unchanged from the previous expectation.

Adjusted operating income is now expected in the range of $128-$134 million, up from the earlier expectation of $124-$132 million.

Repligen Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Repligen Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Repligen Corporation Quote

RGEN's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Repligen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Harmony Biosciences HRMY and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $3.20 to $3.30, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $3.64 to $3.87 during the same time. HRMY shares have lost 4.4% year to date.

Harmony Biosciences’ earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average negative surprise being 25.16%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.97 to $3.02, while estimates for 2027 have increased from $4.81 to $5.31 during the same time. LQDA shares have surged 151.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.