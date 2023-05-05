Renault S.A. - ADR (RNLSY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Renault S.A. - ADR said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.06 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNLSY is 0.08%, an increase of 103.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.64% to 178K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renault S.A. - ADR is 22.64. The forecasts range from a low of 12.55 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 269.94% from its latest reported closing price of 6.12.

The projected annual revenue for Renault S.A. - ADR is 45,092MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 178K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 38.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNLSY by 103.18% over the last quarter.

