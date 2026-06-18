Reminder - Zedge (ZDGE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/22/26, Zedge Inc (Symbol: ZDGE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of ZDGE's recent stock price of $3.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Zedge Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when ZDGE shares open for trading on 6/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ZDGE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZDGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZDGE's low point in its 52 week range is $2.21 per share, with $4.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.05.

In Thursday trading, Zedge Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

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Further ZDGE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.