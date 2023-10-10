Reminder - Trinity Industries (TRN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/12/23, Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 10/31/23. As a percentage of TRN's recent stock price of $22.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when TRN shares open for trading on 10/12/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.071 per share, with $31.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.30.
In Tuesday trading, Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.
