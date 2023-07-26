Reminder - Targa Resources (TRGP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/23, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of TRGP's recent stock price of $81.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Targa Resources Corp to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when TRGP shares open for trading on 7/28/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRGP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRGP's low point in its 52 week range is $57.23 per share, with $81.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.45.
In Wednesday trading, Targa Resources Corp shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
