Reminder - Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/26, Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 8/12/26. As a percentage of REPX's recent stock price of $34.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when REPX shares open for trading on 7/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from REPX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of REPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REPX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.08 per share, with $41.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.82.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, REPX makes up 1.35% of the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF (Symbol: OILT) which is trading lower by about 2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding REPX).

In Monday trading, Riley Exploration Permian Inc shares are currently down about 2.1% on the day.

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Further REPX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.