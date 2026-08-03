Reminder - NB Bancorp (NBBK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/26, NB Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: NBBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.07, payable on 8/19/26. As a percentage of NBBK's recent stock price of $23.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.835 per share, with $23.4699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.30.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NBBK makes up 1.14% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDM) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding NBBK).

In Monday trading, NB Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

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Further NBBK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.