Reminder - Morgan Stanley (MS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/31/26, Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.15, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of MS's recent stock price of $210.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Morgan Stanley to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when MS shares open for trading on 7/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MS's low point in its 52 week range is $136.17 per share, with $232.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MS makes up 16.08% of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (Symbol: IAI) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MS).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 10 series of preferred stock that are senior to MS — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Morgan Stanley shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further MS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.