Reminder - LTC Properties Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/22/24, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.19, payable on 1/31/24. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $31.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 1/22/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LTC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.50 per share, with $38.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.90.
LTC Properties, Inc. is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently down about 3.2% on the day.
