Reminder - Golar LNG Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/23, Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 8/29/23. As a percentage of GLNG's recent stock price of $22.34, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Golar LNG Ltd to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when GLNG shares open for trading on 8/18/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLNG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.62 per share, with $30.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.43.
In Wednesday trading, Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
