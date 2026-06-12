Reminder - Entravision Communications (EVC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/16/26, Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.05, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of EVC's recent stock price of $9.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Entravision Communications Corp. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when EVC shares open for trading on 6/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVC's low point in its 52 week range is $1.95 per share, with $10.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.79.

In Friday trading, Entravision Communications Corp. shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.

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Further EVC Research:

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