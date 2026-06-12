Reminder - Entravision Communications (EVC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EVC's low point in its 52 week range is $1.95 per share, with $10.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.79.
In Friday trading, Entravision Communications Corp. shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.
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Further EVC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.