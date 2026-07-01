Reminder - American Express (AXP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AXP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $288.34 per share, with $387.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $339.35.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AXP makes up 6.22% of the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (Symbol: IPAY) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AXP).
In Wednesday trading, American Express Co. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
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Further AXP Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.