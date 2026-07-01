Reminder - American Express (AXP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/2/26, American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.95, payable on 8/10/26. As a percentage of AXP's recent stock price of $340.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AXP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXP's low point in its 52 week range is $288.34 per share, with $387.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $339.35.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AXP makes up 6.22% of the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (Symbol: IPAY) which is trading up by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AXP).

In Wednesday trading, American Express Co. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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Further AXP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.