Regent Pacific Properties’ Mixed Q1 Financials

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. reports an increase in net rental income to $369,939 for Q1 2024, up from $329,412 the previous year, but a decrease in net income to $35,846 from $112,410 in the same quarter of 2023. The company’s comprehensive financial results and analyses are now available on the SEDAR+ platform.

