News & Insights

Stocks

Regent Pacific Properties’ Mixed Q1 Financials

May 22, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regent Pacific Properties (TSE:RPP) has released an update.

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. reports an increase in net rental income to $369,939 for Q1 2024, up from $329,412 the previous year, but a decrease in net income to $35,846 from $112,410 in the same quarter of 2023. The company’s comprehensive financial results and analyses are now available on the SEDAR+ platform.

For further insights into TSE:RPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.