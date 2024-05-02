Regency Centers Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $106.4 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $97.3 million or $0.57 per share last year.

Nareit FFO for the quarter was $200.0 million or $1.08 per share, compared to $186.5 million or $1.08 per share last year.

Core operating earnings for the quarter were $193.1 million or $1.04 per share, compared to $177.8 million or $1.03 per share last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share and revenues of $358.53 million for the quarter.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, the company now expects earnings of $1.96 to $2.02 per share and Nareit FFO per share of $4.15 to $4.21. Previously, the company expected earnings of $1.87 to $1.93 per share and Nareit FFO of $4.14 to $4.20 per share.

