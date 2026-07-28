Redwood Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) reported a second-quarter GAAP net loss of $3 million, or $0.03 per share, while its mortgage banking platforms continued to generate returns above 20% and the company advanced efforts to reduce its legacy investment portfolio.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Abate said Redwood exceeded $8 billion in mortgage banking volume for the second consecutive quarter and completed more than 20 securitizations in the first half of 2026. The company ended the quarter by pricing three securitizations in one week, representing each of its operating platforms: Sequoia, Aspire and CoreVest.

Management emphasized technology, product expansion, bank relationships and capital reallocation as central elements of its strategy amid elevated mortgage rates and weak housing activity. Abate said Redwood is building what he described as an “AI-native housing finance platform,” using internally developed systems to support activities including seller financial reviews, guideline comparisons and contract analysis.

Technology and operating efficiency

Redwood said direct expenses represented 64 basis points of production volume in the first half of 2026, a 28% improvement from full-year 2025. Annualized time savings from AI-enabled automation initiatives reached about 23,600 hours, more than 50% above the first-quarter baseline, according to management.

Chief Technology Officer Abhinav Asthana said the company is seeking to redesign operating processes rather than simply adding AI tools to existing workflows. He said the technology platforms are intended to accommodate growing volume at greater efficiency.

Chief Financial Officer Brooke Carillo said the company expects the next 10 to 15 basis points of expense improvement to be driven more substantially by technology and continued platform scalability. Total operating expenses declined 21% sequentially, while general and administrative expenses fell to $38 million from $49 million. About $7 million of the reduction reflected restructuring charges recorded in the first quarter, management said.

Mortgage banking platforms maintain profitability

Redwood’s core segments generated $34 million in earnings available for distribution, or EAD, during the quarter, equating to an 18.5% annualized return on equity. In contrast, legacy investments generated a $14 million EAD loss.

Aggregate mortgage banking net revenue was essentially unchanged from the prior quarter despite a roughly 6% decline in production, as margins held steady to improved and direct expenses declined. Redwood’s operating platforms produced a 33% annualized return on average capital, while average capital required per dollar of production decreased to about 2.6% in the first half from roughly 3% a year earlier.

Sequoia: Lock volume totaled $5.6 billion. Gain-on-sale margins were 92 basis points, compared with 96 basis points in the first quarter. The platform completed nine securitizations and $1.2 billion of whole-loan sales, nearly all to banks. More than 65% of Sequoia production was purchase-money loans.

Lock volume totaled $5.6 billion. Gain-on-sale margins were 92 basis points, compared with 96 basis points in the first quarter. The platform completed nine securitizations and $1.2 billion of whole-loan sales, nearly all to banks. More than 65% of Sequoia production was purchase-money loans. Aspire: Record lock volume increased 31% sequentially to $2.1 billion. GAAP net income rose to $7 million from $2 million in the first quarter, while gain-on-sale margins climbed to 101 basis points from 73 basis points as securitization spreads normalized and hedge performance improved.

Record lock volume increased 31% sequentially to $2.1 billion. GAAP net income rose to $7 million from $2 million in the first quarter, while gain-on-sale margins climbed to 101 basis points from 73 basis points as securitization spreads normalized and hedge performance improved. CoreVest: Loan funding totaled $410 million, down about 5% from the first quarter. The segment reported $1 million of GAAP net income, compared with a $3 million loss in the prior quarter that included about $5 million of restructuring charges.

President Dash Robinson said newly launched Sequoia products accounted for more than 30% of quarterly lock volume. The company also introduced a HELOC product within Sequoia and expanded its Medical Professionals loan program, which completed a second securitization in July that priced inside its inaugural issuance.

Aspire completed its second and third securitizations under its shelf during the quarter. Redwood said 60-plus-day delinquencies in Aspire’s securitized population were below 10 basis points as of June 30. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company executed definitive documentation for a dedicated joint venture with Crayhill Capital Management that could have purchasing power of up to $8 billion of loans over time.

Legacy portfolio wind-down remains a priority

Redwood continued reallocating capital away from its legacy investment segment, which accounted for 12% of overall capital at quarter-end, down from 15% at March 31 and 63% below the level one year earlier. The company said it began formally marketing a substantial portion of its remaining legacy bridge loans early in the third quarter and priced a financing arrangement for the remainder of its home equity investment portfolio.

Robinson said the financing transaction is expected on a pro forma basis to reduce capital allocated to legacy investments below 10%. Redwood continues to target reducing the segment to below 5% of capital by the end of 2026.

Legacy investments generated a $23 million GAAP loss, including $12 million of negative fair-value changes, primarily related to bridge loans. Carillo said each $100 million of capital redeployed from the legacy portfolio could improve consolidated EAD return on equity by approximately 200 to 400 basis points through reinvestment in operating platforms or potentially through share repurchases at suitable levels.

Balance sheet and market outlook

Book value per common share was $6.90 at June 30, down 3% from $7.12 at the end of the first quarter. Management attributed the decline primarily to mark-to-market changes and carrying costs in legacy investments, as well as the company’s $0.18 common dividend. During the question-and-answer session, management said book value had recovered approximately 1% quarter-to-date.

Redwood ended the quarter with $192 million of unrestricted cash, about $100 million of unencumbered assets and $3.7 billion of excess warehouse capacity. Recourse debt declined by about $150 million to $4.5 billion, while recourse leverage declined modestly to five times.

Management said Redwood adopted a more cautious posture during the volatile early portion of the second quarter but increased activity in June, when it generated about 40% of quarterly volume. Robinson said July had been a relatively strong month for mortgage banking, though the company remains attentive to higher rates and broader market conditions.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc (NYSE:RWT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the U.S. residential mortgage market. Headquartered in Mill Valley, California, the company focuses on investing in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, including whole loans, agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and structured credit products.

The company's core activities encompass the acquisition, financing, and management of prime residential mortgage whole loans and mortgage-backed securities.

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