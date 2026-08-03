Redwire vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space-Focused Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Redwire provides essential infrastructure and autonomous systems for national security and civil space missions.

Rocket Lab is scaling rapidly as a vertically integrated launch and satellite service provider with major acquisitions underway.

Which of these high-growth space stocks is the better addition to your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

As the private space economy accelerates, investors are weighing the merits of hardware specialists versus launch providers. Choosing between Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) depends on your tolerance for capital intensive growth.

Redwire focuses on the essential components that keep satellites running, while Rocket Lab aims to control the entire mission from the ground to orbit. Both companies serve a mix of government and commercial clients. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer a diverse components manufacturer or a vertically integrated space platform.

The case for Redwire

Redwire specializes in aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations for national security and civil markets. This positioning makes it a notable player among defense stocks and an essential partner for agencies like NASA. Since national security accounts for nearly 46.9% of total revenue, this customer concentration adds a layer of risk.

In its fiscal year 2025, revenue reached approximately $335.4 million, representing a growth rate of about 10% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of nearly $226.6 million, almost double 2024. The net margin, a measure of how much revenue remains after all operating and non-operating costs, was negative 68% for the period.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was negative $200 million during the fiscal year, up sharply from 2024.

The case for Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab provides end-to-end mission services, including launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing. Its Electron rocket is a frequent flyer, and the company is currently executing an $8 billion pending acquisition of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM). This deal aims to transform the business into a vertically integrated space platform that captures more value from every mission.

For FY 2025, revenue reached $601.8 million, a 38% increase over the previous year. The company reported a net loss of nearly $198.2 million during this period. These figures indicate that while revenue is growing, the company remains in a phase of significant net losses.

The current debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.06x. This measures total debt relative to shareholder equity to show how much a company relies on borrowing. Free cash flow reached nearly negative $321.8 million in FY 2025. This metric represents cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Redwire faces hurdles including consistent net losses and potential dilution from a $500 million equity offering. The company recently reached a settlement in a shareholder lawsuit requiring corporate governance reforms. Fixes for material weaknesses in financial controls and integration of acquisitions like Edge Autonomy also remain ongoing challenges.

Rocket Lab is undertaking a transformation with its multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Iridium Communications, which carries high integration risks. Success depends heavily on the Neutron launch vehicle, a rocket that has not yet flown and faces technical dangers common in the industry. The company also relies on a few top customers and the leadership of CEO Sir Peter Beck.

Valuation comparison

Redwire appears cheaper based on its P/S ratio, which compares market value to revenue. Neither it nor Rocket Lab have a Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, because they are not expected to make a profit in their coming fiscal year.

Metric Redwire Rocket Lab Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 3.5x 53x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Rocket Lab made a huge splash in the market with its pending purchase of Iridium Communications. The combination promises to make Rocket Lab a space powerhouse, combining Rocket Lab’s launch technology and the communications spectrum offered by Iridium. In short, Rocket Lab could very well be a serious competitor to Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX). Don’t overlook Rocket Lab’s expertise in sending small payloads into orbit, and it is closing in on the same reusable rocket technology that SpaceX has used to lower its customer prices.

Stand-alone Rocket Lab is seen boosting its revenue by about 33% this year and narrowing its net loss to about $145 milion. The Iridium acquisition is a big meal to swallow, but the combined business should generate $1.8 billion in revenue in 2026 and come close to breaking even, profit-wise. That gives the combined business a price-to-sales ratio in the mid-30s.

In April, Redwire was selected as one of 14 vendors (out of a total of 32 bids) on the Space Systems Command $1.8 billion 10-year Andromeda Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, or IDIQ contract. That’s a project to replace aging GPS satellites and upgrade the U.S. space infrastructure to counter emerging threats. The IDIQ win is something management feels moves Redwire ‘up the food chain’ with the Department of Defense. It could mean significantly more revenue, since U.S. Space Systems Command provided a notice of its intent to raise the total shared ceiling for the Andromeda IDIQ to more than $6 billion to meet increased demand.

In the near-term, Redwire expects fiscal 2026 revenue to come in around $475 million, growth of about 40% over the prior year. In addition, the business has an order backlog of $498 million. The business is still expected to post net losses for the foreseeable future, but they are trending in the right direction.

So which of these space pioneers is the stock to buy? They are both exciting businesses early in the stages of their corporate lives. Under the rule of thumb to buy good companies at good prices, the lower price-to-sales ratio of Redwire, roughly a tenth of that of Rocket Lab, means Redwire is the stock to buy in 2026.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.