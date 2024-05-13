Redburn Atlantic Upgrades MSCI (MSCI)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2024, Redburn Atlantic upgraded their outlook for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.17% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for MSCI is 558.76. The forecasts range from a low of 409.05 to a high of $669.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.17% from its latest reported closing price of 485.16.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,777MM, an increase of 6.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,839 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.39%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 88,459K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,395K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 1.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,356K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,280K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,129K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,991K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares , representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 28.24% over the last quarter.

MSCI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

