Red Corn Trade through Midday

The corn market is working 2 to 3 ½ cents weaker through Friday’s midday. Futures were mostly weaker overnight as well, but rallied back to UNCH for the day session open.

USDA’s weekly Ethanol report showed cash prices averaged $2.11 to $2.28/gal regionally, but were mostly 6 to 15 cents higher for the week. DDGS prices fluctuated regionally from -$5 to +$20/ton with average prices near $200; +/- $25/ton. The cash corn oil quotes were 66-69 cents/lb, mostly UNCH to 1c higher for the week.

Weekly Export Sales data showed the old crop corn business was a net 15k MT of cancelations. The weekly report had total 22/23 corn commitments at 40.58 MMT, or 1.598 bbu. The USDA forecast was for a 1.625 bbu export program. New crop export sales came in at the top end of estimates with 950k MT sold during the week that ended 8/31. Mexico was the week’s top buyer. Total forward commitments were 10.4 MMT as of 8/31, compared to 11.681 MMT to start the season last year.

The weekly FAS data also had 59k MT of milo sold for the week, mostly to China.

Analysts are looking for corn ending stocks to be 60.2 mbu tighter for new crop, but 2.6 mbu looser for old crop at 2.142 bbu and 1.46 bbu respectively. The survey respondents estimate USDA will publish a 173.5 bpa national average corn yield on Tuesday. That’d be a 1.6 bpa loss. The full range of estimates are from +0.2 to -4.1 bpa. That would set corn output ner 15.013 bbu.

Sep 23 Corn is at $4.68 3/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.71 5/8, down 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.83 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.97, down 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.