Red Close for Lean Hogs

March 11, 2024 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Hogs initially pushed lower to start the week and printed a $1.80 trading range for Monday. At the close front month futures were down by $0.62 to $1.10. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $76.16 on Monday afternoon, down by 2 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index for 3/7 was $81.48, unchanged with the day prior. 

The USDA national Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Wednesday afternoon was $93.51, up by $1.40 with a stronger quote for each primal cut. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 468,000 head. That compares to 493k last week and 482k during the same week last year. 

 

Apr 24 Hogs  closed at $83.275, down $1.100,

Jun 24 Hogs  closed at $101.050, down $0.775

Apr 24 Pork Cutout  closed at $92.200, up $0.000,

