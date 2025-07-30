Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $5.81, demonstrating a -2.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.

The stock of biotechnology company has risen by 15.98% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.35, signifying a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.38 million, reflecting a 0.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

RXRX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.35 per share and revenue of $68.39 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.12% and +16.23%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

