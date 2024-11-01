Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) ended the recent trading session at $6.40, demonstrating a +1.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have appreciated by 4.29% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.33, reflecting a 23.26% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $34.71 million, indicating a 229.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $76.68 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +72.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

