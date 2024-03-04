Recruiting Picked Up in 2023 Despite Headwinds

Following the collapse of First Republic, many believed that there would be a negative impact on financial advisor recruiting. However, this concern was unfounded as more than 9,600 experienced advisors switched firms last year, which was a 7.5% increase from 2022 according to a report from Diamond Consultants.

Jason Diamond, executive VP of Diamond Consultants, authored the report. He considers an experienced advisor to be one with a minimum of 3 years of experience. He believes that the healthy recruiting figures reflect that advisors are ‘taking a long-term view of the business in terms of what move will best position them for the next five years, not just today.”

The two biggest moves were a team from UBS, managing $5.5 billion in assets, moving to RBC, and a private banking group at Bank of America, advising on $4.5 billion in client assets, joining Fidelis Capital, an independent wealth management practice.

Most moves were within the same channel, such as wirehouse to wirehouse, even though many headlines focus on large teams going independent. For 2024, expectations are for another strong year of recruiting, although weakness in financial markets could lead to less activity. Many wealth management firms now offer multiple affiliation channels for incoming advisors. Additionally, private equity has also been getting more involved which has also pushed valuations higher.

Finsum: Many thought that financial advisor recruiting would drop off in 2023 following the collapse of First Republic. However, this was incorrect as recruiting was up 7.5% compared to 2022. Expectations are that recruiting in 2024 should be strong as well.

