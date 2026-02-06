Record Drawdown in US Nat-Gas Inventories Lifts Prices

March Nymex natural gas (NGH26) on Thursday closed higher by +0.044 (+1.27%).

March nat-gas prices settled higher on Thursday amid a record withdrawal of nat-gas storage. The EIA reported Thursday that nat-gas inventories fell -360 bcf in the week ended January 30, the largest weekly withdrawal from US gas storage sites on record and well above the five-year average for the week of -190 bcf.

Expectations of below-normal US temperatures, which will boost nat-gas heating demand, also lifted prices on Thursday after the Commodity Weather Group said forecasts showed very cold weather across the eastern US through February 9. However, nat-gas prices fell from their highs after forecasts showed warmer-than-normal temperatures across the Midwest and South through February 19.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high last Wednesday, driven by the massive storm that just crossed the US and the Arctic blast of cold weather. The cold weather caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating. About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline last week, or about 15% of total US natural gas production.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Thursday was 112.5 bcf/day (+5.9% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Thursday was 114.2 bcf/day (+15.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Thursday were 19.1 bcf/day (+6.6% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for lower US nat-gas production are supportive for prices. The EIA on January 13 cut its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 107.4 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 109.11 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

As a bullish factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended January 31 rose +21.4% y/y to 99,925 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 31 rose +2.39% y/y to 4,303,577 GWh.

Thursday's weekly EIA report was supportive for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 30 fell by a record -360 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -378 bcf but well above the 5-year weekly average draw of -190 bcf. As of January 30, nat-gas inventories were up +2.8% y/y and were -1.1% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tighter nat-gas supplies. As of February 3, gas storage in Europe was 39% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 56% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 30 rose by +3 to 125 rigs, modestly below the 2.25-year high of 130 set on November 28. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

