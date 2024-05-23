Recon Technology Maintains Nasdaq Listing

Recon Technology (RCON) has released an update.

Recon Technology, Ltd., a NASDAQ-listed oil and gas service company in China, has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards, avoiding a previously scheduled hearing due to the resolution of its bid price deficiency. The company will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market, maintaining its role as a key provider of advanced technologies to China’s largest oil exploration companies.

