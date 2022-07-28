Recession Risk Overblown

The U.S. is facing a significant risk of a recession with the upcoming GDP release Thursday, but experts say this is overblown. Technically a recession is determined by two straight quarters of GDP growth and negative growth in Q1 its possible the U.S. could technically hit this mark. However, the market is pricing in 1% GDP growth for Q2 currently. Additionally, economists say the signs aren’t really there. GDP slowed in Q1 mainly due to government spending, consumption and investment were both positive. Moreover, the labor market is extremely tight. Job openings, payroll growth, and unemployment all point to a robust labor market. However, there have been yield curve inversions which is a leading indicator of recessions.

Finsum: Yield curve inventions could be driven by inflation premium in the two-year treasury and not real recession risk.

