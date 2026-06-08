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RC.PRE

Ready Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 13% Yield Mark

June 08, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) were yielding above the 13% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $12.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RC.PRE was trading at a 49.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.57% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

RC.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are up about 2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further RC.PRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

RC.PRE
RC

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