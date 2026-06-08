Ready Capital's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 13% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for RC.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Ready Capital Corp's 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RC.PRE) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RC) are up about 2%.
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Further RC.PRE Research:
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