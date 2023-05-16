Ready Capital (RC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Ready Capital said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.54%, the lowest has been 7.22%, and the highest has been 34.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.53 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ready Capital. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RC is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 63,055K shares. The put/call ratio of RC is 4.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ready Capital is 13.07. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.18% from its latest reported closing price of 10.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ready Capital is 303MM, a decrease of 35.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,289K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,436K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,073K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,185K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 90.09% over the last quarter.

Soltis Investment Advisors holds 1,681K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 12.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,646K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RC by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Ready Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ready Capital Corporation is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.